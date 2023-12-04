WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $16.27 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,549 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.9 %

AMAT stock traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

