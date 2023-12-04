WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 647.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Adobe Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $14.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $597.73. 647,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,331. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $560.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

