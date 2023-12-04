WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.71 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 130.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.91. The stock had a trading volume of 962,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $384.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

