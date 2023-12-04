WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 299.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 171,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 55,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,903,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,603,000 after buying an additional 138,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 90,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,980,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,531,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $243.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

