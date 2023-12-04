WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.15 Million in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,236 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,333. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

