WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $3.42 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.42. 1,044,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

