WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $126.76. 706,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,497. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

