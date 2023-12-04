WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $172.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.