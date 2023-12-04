WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,853 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $314.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

