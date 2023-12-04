WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.32

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.32, with a volume of 640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 313,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,170,000.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

