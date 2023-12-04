WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.34

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 100929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,422,000 after buying an additional 57,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

