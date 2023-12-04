WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.34

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 100929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.
About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
