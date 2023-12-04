WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 161,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 100,355 shares.The stock last traded at $37.37 and had previously closed at $37.76.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $868.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTSX. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 60.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

