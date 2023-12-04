Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.28

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 114570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

