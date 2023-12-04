WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.29 ($13.81).

Several research firms have issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.79) to GBX 1,150 ($14.53) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of LON:WPP traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 723 ($9.13). The company had a trading volume of 2,012,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,288. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 656 ($8.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 713.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 782.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

