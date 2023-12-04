WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Michael J. Donahue Sells 3,148 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WSFS traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 402,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

