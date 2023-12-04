Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.57) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.38% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Thursday.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
