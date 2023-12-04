Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.57) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Thursday.

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 1.6 %

About Wynnstay Group

LON:WYN traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 378.50 ($4.78). The company had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market cap of £86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 391.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 425.84. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 351.75 ($4.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 640 ($8.08).

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

