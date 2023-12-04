Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZLAB

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 68.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.