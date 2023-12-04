Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 4.3%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.31. 72,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 566,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. The company had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zai Lab by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,850,000 after purchasing an additional 557,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 923,108 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

