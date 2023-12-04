Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 7.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 2,796,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,302,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Zhihu Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $566.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zhihu by 77.2% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 25,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,736,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 95,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,165,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 834,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.