Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zuora

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 83,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $661,110.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,096.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 83,791 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $661,110.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,096.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 129,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $1,063,036.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.