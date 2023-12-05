1,056 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,834,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGV stock opened at $392.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.99.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

