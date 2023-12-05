110,000 Shares in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.75% of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 91,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,599. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

