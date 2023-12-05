134,353 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.05% of WestRock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 5,620.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $2,477,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 464,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,413. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.