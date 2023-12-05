13,881 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 7,327,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,827,268. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.