1,442 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $165.04 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.