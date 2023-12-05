18,259 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.