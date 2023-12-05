1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,938 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.01.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

