1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.70.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

