1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.1 %

MRNA stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,067. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

