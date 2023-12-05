1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 10,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $265.63 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.02 and a 200-day moving average of $249.99.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

