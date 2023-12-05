1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 449 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $84.51 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.89.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

