1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 15,425 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.26. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

