1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.02 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MetLife by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 885,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after buying an additional 629,776 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,617,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,978,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 955,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,989,000 after buying an additional 132,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in MetLife by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 207,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 156,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $76.64.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

