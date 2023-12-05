1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

