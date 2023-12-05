1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,181,754 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,181,754 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of ATI worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in ATI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

