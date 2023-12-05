1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 154,196 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,196 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

