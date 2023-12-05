1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,643 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $91.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

