1,858 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,858 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,854 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.