197,860 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Lantheus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

