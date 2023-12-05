216,727 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,000. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. 614,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $82.57.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

