24,920 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Masco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

