250,000 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,000. US Foods makes up about 1.2% of DLD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,092 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,485,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,472,000 after purchasing an additional 265,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 75.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USFD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. 570,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.