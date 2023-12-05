251,175 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 251,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.85. 518,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,790. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

