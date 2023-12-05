270,607 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,152,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 769,481 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 118,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,233,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 468,275 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 676,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,616,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

