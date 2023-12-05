28,066 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.12% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.41 million, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

