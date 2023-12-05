299,222 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 299,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,127,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.63% of Universal Display as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 70.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.5 %

OLED stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,564. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

