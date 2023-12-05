30,157 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

