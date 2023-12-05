3,154 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. 1,147,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,233,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

