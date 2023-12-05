34,775 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,514,000 after buying an additional 34,984 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 41,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $252.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.19. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $254.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.