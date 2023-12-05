347,794 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 347,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $72,167,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.86. The stock had a trading volume of 607,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $219.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.59.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

